Chelsea teacher injured after tree falls on car

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Officials responded to a parking lot in Chelsea after a large tree branch fell on a man’s car on Monday.

Police and fire officials responded to a parking lot on Crescent Avenue for reports of a man trapped inside his vehicle.

Fire officials say they were able to free the Chelsea school teacher. The man, Matthew Bennington, 37 of Somerville, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital. He has since been released.

The teacher had parked his car across the street from the Clark Avenue School, where he works, when the incident happened.

Chelsea Department of Public Works assisted in the removal of the tree.

Police say they are calling the incident an accident.

