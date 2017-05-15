Chelsea teacher recovering after tree falls on car

CHELSEA (WHDH) - A teacher is recovering at home after police said a tree fell on top of his car in Chelsea.

Matthew Bennington, 37, was eating breakfast in his car across the street from Clark Avenue Middle School in Chelsea, where he teaches English.

“He was texting something, heard a snap and a tree fell on his car,” said Roberto Laureles, Bennington’s husband.

Bennington was able to get himself out of his car by the time firefighters arrived. He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. Laureles said he is now recovering at home with a sore neck.

“He’s just sore around the neck and stuff but hopefully and very luckily no broken bones, internal hemorrhaging,” said Laureles. “He’s very lucky.”

Chelsea Department of Public Works assisted in the removal of the tree. Police called the incident an accident.

