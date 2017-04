MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Sky7HD was over the scene of a chemical explosion in Manchester, New Hampshire that left three people injured on Monday.

A worker was delivering two pressurized cylinders to a gas company when they exploded, according to officials.

The car was visibly burned. Investigators are still trying to figure out what sparked the explosion.

