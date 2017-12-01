Chemical spill reported at Chipotle in South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) – Braintree Police and emergency crews are responding to a chemical spill at a Chipotle restaurant in the South Shore Plaza mall.

According to police, a spill at the restaurant led to the incident.

Areas around the South Shore Plaza were initially evacuated while emergency crews responded to the scene, but as of the mall has since reopened.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Braintree Police say fire officials remain on scene.

