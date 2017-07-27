Chicago has baby boom 9 months after Cubs win World Series

CHICAGO (WHDH) - The city of Chicago is experiencing a rise in births, nine months following the Cubs World Series victory.

Doctors say there are noticeable waves of births at the hospital closest to Wrigley Field.

One of the babies born was named Theo, after general manager Theo Epstein.

The family says if it was a girl her name would have been Addison Wrigley.

