Chicago inmates can order fancy Italian pizza made in jail

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago jail has started offering gourmet Italian pizzas to inmates.

For the past few weeks, inmates have been able to order a pizza made by fellow inmates in a fancy $16,000 pizza oven.

It’s part of a training program designed to give inmates skills that can land them jobs when they are released. Inmates pay no more than $7 per pizza.

It’s all part of Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart’s ongoing effort to make jail a bit more humane while providing inmates skills that might help keep them from returning once they’re set free.

Dart says the money raised by the sales helps fund the program. He says the program also gives the captive customers an incentive to behave or risk having their pizza privileges revoked.

