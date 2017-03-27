Chicago man arrested with child, gun, marijuana in stroller

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man has been charged with child endangerment after police say they found a handgun hidden in a baby stroller alongside a 1-year-old boy.

Chicago police say 32-year-old Anthony Kennedy fled Friday afternoon as officers approached him in a West Side neighborhood, but that he was soon captured.

Police said in a statement that officers also found marijuana in the stroller. Kennedy is also charged with unlawful possession of handgun by a felon and other charges.

The child is in the care of relatives.

Kennedy was ordered held on $100,000 bail. An attorney who could speak on behalf of Kennedy is not listed.

