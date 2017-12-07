Chick-Fil-A restaurant goes all out on Christmas decorations

(WHDH) — Holy cow! A massive Christmas display at a Chick-Fil-A in Tampa, Florida, has customers in the holiday spirit.

The Waters Avenue location went all-out to decorate their parking lot for the holidays.

The festive setup includes a cow carousel, featuring the chain’s mascots.

The lights display officially opened last month and is still going strong as the holidays approach.

The store seems to be all about the holidays, as it also had an impressive Halloween display.

