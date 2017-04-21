Chicken and Rice Guys to be re-inspected Saturday

ALLSTON, Mass. (WHDH) — City health inspectors will re-inspect the Chicken and Rice Guys restaurants on Saturday, more than a week after they were closed.

The restaurants have been closed for nearly 10 days because of an E. Coli outbreak. More than a dozen people were sickened after eating there, with some requiring a trip to the hospital.

Boston said the company’s restaurants and food trucks have done everything they were asked to do to clean up after the outbreak. If Chicken and Rice Guys pass Saturday’s inspection, they will be able to reopen.

