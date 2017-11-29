Chicopee firefighter arrested on robbery, drug charges

Officials in Chicopee have arrested a member of the town’s fire department on robbery and drug charges.

On Tuesday at around 10:30 p.m., detectives went to Chicopee’s fire department to speak to a person in connection with several armed robberies.

Detectives determined that the person of interest was a member of the Chicopee Fire Department. Officers noticed a bundle of heroin behind his chair and later found a hypodermic needle and several bags of heroin and cocaine in his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Erik Henry, 36 of Chicopee. He has been charged with robberies in five locations:

October 21st- Shell Gas Station, 447 Springfield St

October 30th-Westfield Bank, 569 East St

November 22nd- Quik Pic Convenience, 452 Chicopee St

November 26th-Basics Plus, 190 East St

November 26th-TD Bank, 153 Meadow St

Henry is also being investigated for armed robberies in Springfield and Holyoke. He was arraigned in court Wednesday morning.

