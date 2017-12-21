Chicopee Police organize hundreds of extra toys for children in need

CHICOPEE, MA (WHDH) - Police in Chicopee helped to organize the donation of extra toys for local organizations looking to help out those in need this holiday season.

Police posted nearly two dozen photos on Facebook of toys being distributed to area charity groups.

The department heard from a US Marines group in Holyoke, which runs Toys for Tots. The group said they had extra toys they wanted to distribute before Christmas.

Officers recommended local charities such as Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry, which had recently undergone emergency building maintenance and had lost some of their toy supply.

School resource officers brought toys to schools, and a local towing company donated a flatbed truck to fill with toys for Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

Take a look at the photos below:

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)