CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — Students in one Massachusetts community are protesting the lack of a contract between teachers and the school district.

The group of about 50 students protested during the Chicopee school committee meeting on Wednesday night.

Chicopee teachers have resorted to a “work to rule” movement as a result of the stalled contracts. This means the teachers don’t do more than what is required by their contracts.

Students say they are no longer getting help after school, extracurricular activities have been canceled and teachers are not writing recommendation letters for college.

A school committee member and a teacher both told westernmassnews.com Wednesday they are working to reach a resolution.

