Chief estimates $1 million in damages after Mattapan fire

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fierce flames took over a windowless commercial building on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan early Tuesday morning.
Firefighters cut through the garage doors to get in and battle the fire with foam and water.
Dep. Chief Joseph Fleming said it took crews five to ten minutes to figure out what was burning due to the smokey conditions.
As of 7:30 a.m., Woodrow Avenue remained closed but officials reopened Blue Hill Avenue and Ashton Street.
Officials also encourage drivers avoid the area.
Officials are working to determine the cause and point of origin of the fire.
Fleming estimates about a million dollars in damages.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News for details.
