Chief estimates $1 million in damages after Mattapan fire

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fierce flames took over a windowless commercial building on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters cut through the garage doors to get in and battle the fire with foam and water.

Dep. Chief Joseph Fleming said it took crews five to ten minutes to figure out what was burning due to the smokey conditions.

Firefighters using foam to battle 3 alarm fire at windowless 1 story mixes use building. #7news pic.twitter.com/5C6PbpO2vt — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) October 24, 2017

As of 7:30 a.m., Woodrow Avenue remained closed but officials reopened Blue Hill Avenue and Ashton Street.

Officials also encourage drivers avoid the area.

Took #firefighters 5-10 min to find the building when they arrived because of the amount of smoke on scene. #7news pic.twitter.com/byfkCWKUVe — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) October 24, 2017

Officials are working to determine the cause and point of origin of the fire.

Initial damage estimate from the Chief is $1,000,000.00 Fire Investigators on scene for cause and point of origin. — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) October 24, 2017

Fleming estimates about a million dollars in damages.

