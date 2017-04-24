COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Fire officials say a massive fire at a building under construction near the University of Maryland is still burning more than six hours after it started.

Monday’s fire prompted officials at the university’s flagship College Park campus to end classes early.

Prince George’s County Fire Chief Ben Barksdale says one firefighter was taken to a hospital to be treated for “overexertion.”

Barksdale says the fire-suppression effort is one of the largest in the county’s history, if not the largest. More than 150 firefighters were sent to the scene.

Barksdale says the department has poured thousands of gallons of water onto the six-story building, which was to include both housing and retail.

Crews expected to remain on the scene into Monday evening.

