Chief: Woman killed in Littleton fire; hoarding situation hampered rescue efforts

LITTLETON, MA (WHDH) — Authorities say an elderly woman was killed Monday morning in a house fire in Littleton.

The fire broke out at a single-family home at 315 King Street, where an elderly couple had lived since the 1960s.

Officials said that a hoarding situation made it difficult for crews to get inside the home and fight the flames.

“The home was difficult to navigate through. There was a high accumulation of collectibles,” Chief Scott Wodzinski said.

Wodzinski said there was an array of magazines, furniture and debris that hampered their rescue efforts.

The woman’s husband was able to get out of the home and call for help. Fire crews were not able to make it to the woman in time.

A friend of the victim said she suffered from mobility issues.

“Most of the time she was in a chair,” Bill Fletcher said. “She’s been going back and forth to doctors and hospitals quite frequently in the last several months.”

Wodzinski said the frigid weather caused some of the hose lines to freeze up. It took about 45 minutes to extinguish the fire.

The woman’s name was not released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting.

