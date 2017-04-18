Chihuahua killed after being attacked by another dog

Rhode Island Police are investigating after a dog was killed in a vicious attack.

Investigators say the owners were walking their chihuahua Sunday morning when a pit bull jumped out and bit the dog in the neck.

The chihuahua ended up bleeding to death.

Her owners believe the pit bull should be put down.

A hearing about the incident will take place sometime next week.

