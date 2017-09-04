Child, adult safe after being thrown from boat in New Hampshire

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) — Rescue officials in Wolfeboro say a 7-year-old child suffered minor injuries after being thrown from a boat along with the adult operator on New Hampshire’s Lake Winnipesaukee.

At about 6 p.m. Sunday four rescue boats were called to the area near Winter Harbor after receiving the report that two people had been thrown from a boat.

The operator was found about 15 minutes later.

The child, who was wearing a life jacket, was found at home on Thomas Point in Tuftonboro.

The empty boat was traveling in circles and was secured by the Marine Patrol.

