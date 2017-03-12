Child found wandering outside apartment building in frigid temps

SALEM, MA (WHDH) - Police and state authorities are investigating after a young child was found wandering outside an apartment building in Salem early Sunday morning.

Officials say a young child was found outside the Highland Ave Apartments. Police say the child used a chair to get out of the apartment.

A neighbor reportedly recognized the child, who was returned to the mother.

Police say the Department of Children and Families (DCF) has been notified of the incident.

