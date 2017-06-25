Police say an 8-year-old girl was grazed by two bullets at 154 Heath Street in Jamaica Plain around 12:11 am on Sunday.

Officials say the girl was taken to Boston Medical Center with minor injuries.

The victim’s mother says they were outside with a group of people when they heard gunfire and ran home. That is when she says she noticed her daughter’s graze wounds.

There is no word on any suspects or what caused the shooting.

Watch 7News video to see the scene of the shooting.

7News will bring updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)