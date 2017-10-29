WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – A 23-month-old child was struck by a car in a Worcester driveway Saturday. Authorities originally reported that the child was in critical condition but provided an update just before 8 p.m. Sunday saying the child is now in good condition.

The family lives on Kosta Street. Police say the child’s mother went to move her car last night but didn’t see that the child was nearby. The mother immediately called 911, according to Worcester Police.

Worcester Police said that medical staff believes the child will make a full recovery.

Officials are investigating the incident.

