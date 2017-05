AUBURN, MA (WHDH) - A child is in the hospital Thursday morning after falling at school.

The fall happened on Wednesday at a playground at Pakachoag Elementary School in Auburn.

The child was taken to UMass Medical Center.

At this time the child’s condition is unknown but stay with 7News for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)