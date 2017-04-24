Child in critical condition after being hit by baseball in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was hit hard by a baseball.

The incident happened at the Ryan Playground on Sunday.

Boston EMS say the 9-year-old boy went into cardiac arrest when he was hit by the ball.

When emergency crews arrived, the boy was unconscious.

Emergency crews say he was pitching when this happened. The ball hit him on the mound at a high rate of speed.

He was rushed to Mass General Hospital.

Officials said the game was not an organized game.

