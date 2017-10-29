WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) – A 23-month-old child in Worcester is in critical condition after being hit by a car in the driveway.

The family lives on Kosta Street. Police say the child’s mother went to move her car last night but didn’t see that the child was nearby.

The mother immediately called 911, according to Worcester Police.

Officials are investigating the incident.

