LAWRENCE, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Lawrence say a 4-year-old autistic child was found wandering alone on a city street.

The child was taken to the hospital and then reunited with his mother.

Police say the child opened the door while the mother was sleeping.

The state is investigating.

