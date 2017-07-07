Child injured after car crashes into Somerville church

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH) — A child was seriously injured after the car they were riding in crashed into the front of a church in Somerville on Friday.

The crash happened in the area of Temple Street and Memorial Road. Firefighters said the car was rear-ended and slid forward. It then crashed into the stairs of the Missionary Church of the Haitian Community.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

