Child injured after fall from third-story window in Medford

MEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - Police and emergency crews responded to a report of a child who fell from a third-story window on Saturday.

Police responded to Brainard Ave. after 4 p.m. after receiving a 9-1-1 call. Upon arrival, police did not find the child on the ground but heard a commotion in the lobby of the building and found the child’s grandmother had picked up the 3-year-old boy and brought him inside.

An officer convinced the woman to put the injured child down before treating his head injury.

The boy was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital for what were determined to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the child was playing on a couch near a window when he fell. His mother was in a bedroom a few feet away, tending to a newborn.

Police are still investigating the incident.

