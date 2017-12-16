WINCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) – Police say a child has died after being hit by a car in Winchester, New Hampshire.

Witnesses say the 10-year-old boy had been sledding down a hill Saturday when he entered the roadway and was struck.

A witness and emergency responders gave the boy CPR. He later died at the hospital.

Authorities said the driver is fully cooperating with police. Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

