MILFORD, MA (WHDH) - A search is underway for a driver that hit and killed a child in Milford and then took off, according to officials.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Water Street.

State Police Airwing Unit is assisting in the search.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest.

Child hit and killed after being hit by a car in Milford. Police searching for the driver right now. Here is a picture of the car. #7news pic.twitter.com/OYWQnVJyYx — Amaka Ubaka (@AmakaUbakaTV) April 16, 2017

