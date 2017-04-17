Child killed in Milford hit-and-run identified; suspect still at large

MILFORD, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — Police in Massachusetts say a young child has been killed in a hit-and-run.

The child, who was identified as 4-year-old Jhonathan Loja, was struck at about just before 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday in Milford.

Family members say Loja was from Framingham and was playing with other children in the yard of a home on Water Street after a cookout.

They say the driver continued on without stopping after hitting Loja, who may have dropped a toy in the street.

Police released surveillance images of a bright red Scion xB with tinted windows and black wheels they believe was involved. The vehicle may also have some front-end damage.

Milford Police Chief Thomas O’Loughlin has a message for the suspect: “Give us a call. We’re coming for you.”

Family members say the boy loved the character “Woody” from the movie Toy Story and the Ninja Turtles.

That model and color was a special edition and police say there are not many of them around and are asking anyone who sees the vehicle to call them.

