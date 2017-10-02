Child separated from mother during shooting cared for by strangers

A young child who had become separated from his mother during a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas was taken in by strangers until a family member was able to pick him up.

The child, Aiden, sought shelter in a Motel 6 and was cared for by people there, who shared his picture on social media in hopes of helping the boy reunite with family.

A Las Vegas resident, Chris Cunningham, posted on Facebook that he brought the boy to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center. There, Aiden was picked up by his grandfather.

His mother, identified on social media as Doris Huser, has not yet been found, according to the latest updates.

His name is Aiden and we're at the Motel 6 on tropicana. If anyone knows anything about his moms location please call!! pic.twitter.com/ZxfjWJGd2d — Jake⚓️ (@jreid323) October 2, 2017

