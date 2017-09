FALL RIVER, Mass. (WHDH) – A child has been struck by a car in Fall River.

Eyewitnesses say the child was reportedly pinned against the building. The incident in the parking lot of the Burling Coat Factory around 6 p.m.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

