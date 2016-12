SEEKONK, MA (WHDH) - A child has been rescued from a house fire in Seekonk.

Sky7 was over the scene on Allen Avenue.

Flames ripped through the home just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The child was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

Crews are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

