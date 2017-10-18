Child uses selfie stick to beat clown that tried to grab him from bushes

(WHDH) – A person dressed as a clown was beaten with a selfie stick by a child riding a bicycle in Voulsia County.

According to Fox 13, the victim told the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office someone dressed as a clown jumped out from behind bushes and tried to grab him.

The 11-year-old victim, riding a bicycle, then began to beat the clown with a selfie stick.

The victim said the clown, standing 5 feet 9 inches and 230 pounds, was wearing blue hair, a rainbow-painted face, red foam nose, black boots and pants and a green, long-sleeved shirt.

The clown began chasing the 11-year-old after the beating before tripping and falling to the ground.

The sheriff’s office posted a warning to Facebook, Tuesday, that reads: “Warning to evil clowns and anyone considering creepy clown activity: We will not be there to save you if your intended target defends himself or herself, and you may face other penalties as well.”

