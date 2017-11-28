Children return to school after mass shooting in northern California

RANCHO TEHAMA, Calif. (WHDH) — Children in northern California returned to school on Monday after a deadly shooting two weeks ago.

The gunman killed five people, including his wife and injured eight other people. He also used his car as a weapon to ram it into other vehicles and was seen getting out of his car to shoot people inside their cars.

Alejandro Hernandez, 6, was shot in the foot and his right lung. His mother, Angelica Monroy, said doctors told her if he had been hit from the side, he would have been killed. She said her son is too afraid to go back to schoo. once he is done recovering.

Monroy said her family will be moving because the memories of the shooting are too painful for them.

