(WHDH) — JW Crawford is recalling children’s rain ponchos because they pose a strangulation hazard.

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, the drawstrings on the poncho can become entangled or caught on playground slides, hand rails, school bus doors or other moving objects.

The waterproof, hooded rain ponchos are sold in clear, red and blue in packs of 6 or 12. The come with a white nylon drawstring which is attached at the neck of the “one size fits all” ponchos.

They were sold on Amazon and Wealers.com from May 2016 to July 2016.

Consumers are asked to remove the drawstring from the poncho to eliminate the hazard or return the poncho to the firm for a full refund.

