FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A children’s book written by New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell is being highlighted at Boston-area schools.

Massachusetts’ first lady, Lauren Baker, planned to read and discuss “The Magician’s Hat” on Monday with first- and second-graders at the Brophy School in Framingham. The event is part of the Lunchtime Reading Program, sponsored by the Read to a Child organization, based in the state.

The book by the second-year Patriots player is about a magician who helps children discover the importance of reading.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh read “The Magician’s Hat” to elementary school students last week at Tobin School.

