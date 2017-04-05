Child’s phone explodes while in class

Deerfield Beach, FL (WHDH) — A battery blast shocked an elementary school classroom in Florida.

A student’s cell phone made strange noises before it exploded, fell to the floor and then melted.

“What he told Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue was that his cellphone was beeping and making noise, so he took the battery out,” said Mike Jachles of the Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue office. “When he took the battery out he apparently dropped the battery on the floor, so when he went to pick the battery up he noticed a hole in it.”

He said when he dropped the phone it started to ‘sparkle’ and burn through the classroom floors.

The 9-year-old boy suffered minor burns from the explosion and the phone was charred.

No one else was injured.

Officials are trying to determine the exact cause of the phone’s explosion.

