China bans coal imports from North Korea

President Trump said that China is turning back cargo ships carrying coal from North Korea.

He is describing the act as a big step towards cracking down on the country.

China banned all coal imports from North Korea after the country tested another missile in February.

The ban follows new sanctions imposed by the United Nations on North Korean coal exports.

China is North Korea’s largest trading partner.

North Korea describes China’s ban as inhumane.

