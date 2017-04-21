China on alert for threat from North Korea

Chinese bombers are on high alert as U.S. officials say there is evidence that the Chinese military might respond to a potential situation in North Korea.

According to that official the U.S has seen an increase in Chinese military aircrafts being readied with intensified maintenance.

It appears these steps are being taken to reduce the time it would take to respond to a threat from North Korea.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)