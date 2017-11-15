BOSTON (AP) — A 25-year-old Chinese citizen is facing federal charges in Massachusetts after officials say she took the GRE graduate school entry exam for other people.

Federal prosecutors say Yinyan Wang was arrested in Pennsylvania in Monday on visa and passport fraud charges. The U.S. attorney’s office for Massachusetts says Wang will be brought to Boston later this week.

Prosecutors say she took the exam for another Chinese citizen Oct. 20 in Boston with false identification documents.

Authorities say Wang took the GRE or the Test of English as a Foreign Language Exam, called the TOEFL, five other times between July and August.

Prosecutors say each charge carries a minimum 10-year prison sentence.

It’s unclear if Wang has hired an attorney.

