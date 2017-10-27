Chipotle offering $3 burritos on Halloween

(WHDH) — Not in the mood for piles of candy this Halloween? Don’t worry. Chipotle is selling burritos for just $3!

On Oct. 31, customers who visit the restaurant after 3 p.m. can score a discount burrito, but there is a catch. Customers need to be wearing a costume.

Chipotle says “booritos” will be limited to one per customer.

Interested in winning free burritos for a year? Texting BOORITO to 888222 will automatically qualify you for a chance to win.

