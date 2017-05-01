Chipotle serves up buy-one-get-one for educators

A popular restaurant is serving up a side of teacher appreciation with their burritos, bowls, salads or tacos.

According to Chipotle’s official website, teachers, faculty and staff that visit any of their locations within the U.S. and present their school ID on Tuesday, May 2, will receive one free entree after purchasing one of their own.

The event, which will last from 3 p.m. to close, is to honor educators and their hard work.

The website listed valid IDs as:

ID or other documentation from preschool

elementary school

middle school

high school

community college or university identifying as faculty or staff

home school ID card

The buy-one-get-one deal may not be combined with other coupons or special offers.

For a list of Chipotle locations near you, follow this link: https://chipotle.com/

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)