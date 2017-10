(WHDH) — Chipotle’s profits have been ravaged by hurricanes, a major hack and avocados.

Hurricanes Irma and Harvey are hurting the company’s revenue and a malware hack attack ate into some of the profits.

Also, higher costs of avocados offset some of Chipotle’s methods to save costs, such as preparing lettuce and peppers in the restaurant.

