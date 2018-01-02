(WHDH) — Chocolate is on track to go extinct in just 40 years.

The plant that chocolate comes from is slated to disappear because of warmer temperatures and dryer warmer conditions, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Scientists at the University of California are teaming up with the Mars company to save the plant before it’s too late.

