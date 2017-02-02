Chris Hogan is helping to fight cancer one catch at a time

HOUSTON (WHDH) – When Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan hits the field for Sunday’s Super Bowl, he will be wearing a special bracelet.

Hogan’s been wearing a green bracelet all season to benefit a charity dedicated to finding a cure for cancer.

The Headstrong foundation has raised more than $9 million to help more than 13,000 families affected by Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

For every catch Hogan records, he donates $15 to the foundation. He caught 38 passes during the regular season.

The foundation was founded by Nick Colleluori, college lacrosse player who died in 2006. Hogan happens to be a big lacrosse fan.

“I got a chance to be part of the organization through a mutual friend of ours,” Hogan said.

Hogan has become one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets, but he chose lacrosse over football in college.

Colleluori’s nickname at Hofstra University was “Head.” The foundation was named after him.

Nick’s mother Cheryl runs the foundation. She says Hogan’s heart, hard work and determination remind her of Nick

Hogan wears the bracelets in memory of Nick.

“I wear those bracelets on my wrist as a gift to them and to help spread the word,” Hogan said.

Nick’s mother has not met Hogan yet, but she plans to give him a big hug when she does.

