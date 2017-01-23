Chris Hogan lights up field in AFC Championship game

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Wide receiver Chris Hogan shined especially bright in New England’s win against the Steelers for the AFC Championship title game, setting a new receiving record of 180 yards in the Patriots post-season.

Hogan is the latest success story for Bill Belichick and the Patriots, though he says it was not coaching alone that got him there.

“It’s been a long journey, I worked really hard to get to where I am toady,” Hogan said following the Patriots AFC Championship win. “I’m happy and blessed to have the opportunity to play in these games and play with this team and have the opportunity to go to the Super Bowl.”

Hogan had a total of nine catches, 180 yards and two touchdowns against the Steelers Sunday night. He even scored a touchdown in the second quarter in a perfectly orchestrated “Flea Flicker” play.

“Just something we’ve been working on, been waiting for the opportunity to use it,” Hogan said of the play.

Tom Brady said the Flea Flicker was a “great play.”

“Got the pitch back from D-Lew [Dion Lewis] and I saw Hogs [Chris Hogan] burning up the field and just laid it out there for him,” Brady said. The star-quarterback had high praises for Hogan.

“He’s been incredible. I mean, to lead the league in average yards per catch is spectacular. He’s made big plays for us all season, he made big plays in the biggest game of the year for us.”

Hogan spent three years playing college lacrosse at Pennsylvania State University, and only one year playing college football at Monmouth.

