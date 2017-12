Actors Anna Faris, left, and Chris Pratt pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 ' in London, Monday, April 24, 2017. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Actor Chris Pratt has officially filed for divorce from his wife of eight years, Anna Faris.

The couple have a 5-year-old son named Jack.

Pratt filed for the divorce on Friday.

The couple is seeking joint custody of their son.

