Chris Sununu to be sworn in as next New Hampshire governor

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov.-elect Chris Sununu plans to use his inaugural address to focus on three themes: a state government that achieves results for individuals, restoring customer service and taking bold steps to improve the economy.

The 42-year-old Sununu will be sworn into office around noon Thursday, using a bible printed in 1913 for his great-great-grandfather. Sununu’s father, John H. Sununu, served as governor in the 1980s.

With Republicans leading the House and Senate, Sununu’s inauguration marks the first return to full GOP control in Concord since 2004.

Sununu’s first mission as governor will be crafting the next two-year state budget. Other policy initiatives include passing right-to-work legislation and potentially changing New Hampshire’s election laws.

Sununu is replacing Democrat Maggie Hassan, who became a U.S. senator Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)