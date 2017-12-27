LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — A passenger mix-up forced a flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo to turn around after nearly four hours in the air.
Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend were on board and Teigen went on a Tweetstorm.
Officials said the plane had to turn around because of an unauthorized person had boarded the flight.
The jet was over the Pacific Ocean when it turned around to head back to Los Angeles nearly four hours into the 11-hour flight.
Teigen and Legend gave a play-by-play of their experience.
The pair took a video while on the flight where Teigen can be heard thanking Legend for taking her on a wonderful vacation. He replied by saying, “Welcome to Los Angeles!”
Teigen tweeted throughout the night, including any information that she could get.
She said authorities were interviewing those sitting around the passenger who wasn’t supposed to be on the plane.
Teigen tweeted later on saying that they were once again taking off from Los Angeles. She hoped the menu wasn’t the same as the first flight.
