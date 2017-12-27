LOS ANGELES (WHDH) — A passenger mix-up forced a flight from Los Angeles to Tokyo to turn around after nearly four hours in the air.

Model Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend were on board and Teigen went on a Tweetstorm.

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Officials said the plane had to turn around because of an unauthorized person had boarded the flight.

Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere. Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

The jet was over the Pacific Ocean when it turned around to head back to Los Angeles nearly four hours into the 11-hour flight.

Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Teigen and Legend gave a play-by-play of their experience.

The pair took a video while on the flight where Teigen can be heard thanking Legend for taking her on a wonderful vacation. He replied by saying, “Welcome to Los Angeles!”

Teigen tweeted throughout the night, including any information that she could get.

She said authorities were interviewing those sitting around the passenger who wasn’t supposed to be on the plane.

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Teigen tweeted later on saying that they were once again taking off from Los Angeles. She hoped the menu wasn’t the same as the first flight.

