Christian school teacher arrested days after husband catches her in bed with teenage boy

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (WHDH) — A Christian school teacher in Oregon is out of a job and behind bars after police said she had a long-term affair with an underage student.

Andrea Nicole Baber, 29, was arrested Friday, just days after her husband allegedly walked in on her and the teenage boy in bed, Fox News reports.

Baber’s husband filed a report with Child Protective Services after he caught his wife in bed with the boy, and found topless photos of her that she had sent the teen through text messages.

The boy’s father called police after he and his wife received an anonymous email, asking if they knew their 17-year-old son and his teacher were in a sexual relationship. The message also contained photos of the two together in bed, according to the News-Review.

The Register-Guard reports that the teen told deputies he and Baber had been in a relationship since he was 15 years old. The boy said he and his teacher would have sex “once or twice a week” at her home, and said she occasionally gave him marijuana and alcohol.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Baber no longer works at Logos Christian Academy, although her profile on the school’s site was still active Monday before it was ultimately taken down the next day.

According to the website, Baber taught language, literature, writing and speech communication. She graduated from Northwest Christian University in 2014.

“Andrea has always felt called to work with youth and is very excited that God opened the door for her to be part of the Logos team,” her biography on the website said.

